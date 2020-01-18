Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will drop HRH titles and repay £2.4m as they quit front-line royal duties

Independent Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to drop their HRH titles and repay millions of pounds spent renovating their Berkshire home, the couple have announced.
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles 01:26

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles and will be "required to step back from royal duties".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties [Video]Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner reports.

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring [Video]Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will No Longer Use Their HRH titles and Will Stop Receiving Public Funds for Royal Duties


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop HRH titles and pay back £2.4m of taxpayers' money

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop HRH titles and pay back £2.4m of taxpayers' moneyFrogmore Cottage, where the couple stay in the UK, will be kept in their hands but they will pay back £2.4m of Sovereign Grant money used to upgrade the...
