Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose titles and royal funds as Buckingham Palace issues bombshell statement

Hammad Zaidi RT @Variety: Harry and Meghan Will Lose Royal Titles, Repay U.K. for House Renovation https://t.co/ANbIYHXYW5 2 seconds ago

ReelLover RT @DEADLINE: Prince Harry And Meghan Will Give Up HRH Titles And State Funding, Plus Reimburse State For Official Residence https://t.co/P… 2 seconds ago

Blessed 👁💙⛽️ #WEXIT RT @Bird5Ca: Over $35M, and yet, Cdn taxpayers may be on the hook for their security costs, which one expert said cud cost $10M to set up,… 3 seconds ago

WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal titles https://t.co/fgHsAayuzQ 4 seconds ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose titles and royal funds as Buckingham Palace issues bombshell https://t.co/15DxjXeWDp 4 seconds ago

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose titles and royal funds as Buckingham Palace issues bombshell https://t.co/R2NpF5rzOf 4 seconds ago

King Archie the great🌪🛡 RT @jnoahmorgan: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will renounce their titles in the spring. Prince Andrew, however, has retired from royal du… 5 seconds ago