Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose titles and royal funds as Buckingham Palace issues bombshell statement

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
They will repay £2.
News video: Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split

Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split 00:33

 Prince Harry made his first appearance on Thursday since the Queen acceded to his wishes of stepping back from his royal role. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace. The event is his last scheduled royal engagement...

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:33Published

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit [Video]Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit Samantha Markle thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's exit from the Royal Family is down to her half-sister. The former 'Suits' actress's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:22Published


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will drop HRH titles and repay £2.4m as they quit front-line royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to drop their HRH titles and repay millions of pounds spent renovating their Berkshire home, the couple have announced.
Independent Also reported by •CBC.caeuronewsBBC Local NewsFOXNews.comCTV NewsE! OnlineNPRCBS News

Trevor Noah slams the UK press over their treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan

By now, chances are you'll have seen the news about Harry and Meghan's much-discussed decision to take their royal duties down a notch. Trevor Noah's one of...
Mashable Also reported by •euronewsE! Online

HammadHZaidi

Hammad Zaidi RT @Variety: Harry and Meghan Will Lose Royal Titles, Repay U.K. for House Renovation https://t.co/ANbIYHXYW5 2 seconds ago

InHollywoodland

ReelLover RT @DEADLINE: Prince Harry And Meghan Will Give Up HRH Titles And State Funding, Plus Reimburse State For Official Residence https://t.co/P… 2 seconds ago

2Blessed2Know

Blessed 👁💙⛽️ #WEXIT RT @Bird5Ca: Over $35M, and yet, Cdn taxpayers may be on the hook for their security costs, which one expert said cud cost $10M to set up,… 3 seconds ago

WhatsOnWRAL

WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal titles https://t.co/fgHsAayuzQ 4 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose titles and royal funds as Buckingham Palace issues bombshell https://t.co/15DxjXeWDp 4 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose titles and royal funds as Buckingham Palace issues bombshell https://t.co/R2NpF5rzOf 4 seconds ago

Thegreatarcchie

King Archie the great🌪🛡 RT @jnoahmorgan: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will renounce their titles in the spring. Prince Andrew, however, has retired from royal du… 5 seconds ago

SuperboyJohnson

Brian J. 🇺🇸💙🌊☔️ RT @enews: BREAKING: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have officially come to an agreement with Queen Elizabeth regarding their future with the… 5 seconds ago

