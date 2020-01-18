Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Who is the Bobby Firmino of Cup Run? - Dundee Utd & Hibs try our Scottish Cup game

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Before their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie, players from Dundee United and Hibernian test their skills in BBC Scotland's Scottish Cup run game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd [Video]FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scottish Cup: Dundee Utd's Robbie Neilson on cricket, coaching & Hibs

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson talks cricket, coaching and Hibernian as he prepares to lead his side in this weekend's Scottish Cup fourth round.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Ayr United 1-0 Ross County: Scottish Cup shock for Premiership side

Scottish Championship side Ayr United beat top-flight Ross County to move through to the next round of the Scottish Cup
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.