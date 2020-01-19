Global  

BBC called on to stop using ‘homophobic’ terms after defending Gavin & Stacey ‘f****t’ slur

PinkNews Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
A petition is calling on the BBC to stop allowing “homophobic terms” after the public broadcaster defended its decision not to censor “f****t” from the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. The BBC comedy divided viewers on Christmas Day, when karaoke duo Bryn and Nessa took to the stage for their...
