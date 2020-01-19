Global  

Leicester hotels room going for up to £1,000 on night of sell-out Kasabian Summer Solstice II gig

Leicester Mercury Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Leicester hotels room going for up to £1,000 on night of sell-out Kasabian Summer Solstice II gigMarriott Hotel, a taxi ride outside the city, is advertising rooms at £1,000 after the concert on June 20.
