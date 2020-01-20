Jeremie Frimpong dismisses Celtic burnout fears as he promises Neil Lennon he's ready for anything Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The 19-year-old has become first choice at right-back and Frimpong is hoping he can keep his position in the second half of the season. The 19-year-old has become first choice at right-back and Frimpong is hoping he can keep his position in the second half of the season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this