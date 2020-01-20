David Walliams' eye-opening admission over hosting National Television Awards Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The comedian, who has also been a judge on Britain's Got Talent, is hosting the awards for the first time after taking over from Dermot O'Leary. The comedian, who has also been a judge on Britain's Got Talent, is hosting the awards for the first time after taking over from Dermot O'Leary. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:34Published 6 hours ago Ant + Dec nominated for 19th National Television Award Ant & Dec have been nominated for their 19th National Television Award, whilst 'The X Factor' missed out on a nomination in the Talent Show category. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this