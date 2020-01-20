Global  

Police arrest boy, 15, in connection with Wigston murder inquiry

Leicester Mercury Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
'Today marks the one week anniversary since Mr Staff and his brother were targeted inside their own home'.
Third Teenager Arrested In Deadly Robbery Beating For $1 [Video]Third Teenager Arrested In Deadly Robbery Beating For $1

Another teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to a Christmas Eve attack and robbery in the Bronx that left a man with fatal injuries. Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday and..

Teenager charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death at house in Watford [Video]Teenager charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death at house in Watford

A woman who was found dead with stab wounds at a house in Watford on Monday (December 16). A 17-year-old boy from Watford has been charged today (December 18) in connection with the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Second boy, 15, arrested in connection with Wigston murder inquiry

Number of arrests now stands at eight
Leicester Mercury

Murdered woman's body had been in Toronto home for months, police say

A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his 54-year-old mother, whose body had been inside a Toronto home for at least two...
CTV News


