Bury FC: The football fans without a team

BBC Local News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- When Bury FC was expelled from the English Football League, supporters were left with a hole in their lives.
News video: The Football Coach Fighting Racism In Grassroots Football

The Football Coach Fighting Racism In Grassroots Football 04:03

 Imrul Gazi thought he had seen the worst of racism in grassroots football as a Sunday league player in the 80s and 90s – but now he says it’s beginning to rear its ugly head once again. As the manager of BAME football team Sporting Bengal, Imrul is on a mission to give players who believe their...

