Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

When is Pancake Day 2020? And why does the date change every year

Bristol Post Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
When is Pancake Day 2020? And why does the date change every yearShrove Tuesday, aka the day before Lent, is more than just an excuse to eat a lot pancakes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: 'So Appropriate' MLK Day Falls On Date I Was Sworn Into Office

Trump: 'So Appropriate' MLK Day Falls On Date I Was Sworn Into Office 00:40

 President Trump tweeted about MLK Day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, INTC [Video]Nasdaq 100 Movers: ISRG, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.5% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, INTC [Video]S&P 500 Movers: WCG, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.0% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sindhorn Midtown Celebrates 2020's Most Special Date of the Year with Flash Sale

Sindhorn Midtown Celebrates 2020's Most Special Date of the Year with Flash SaleBangkok's newest brand launches pre-opening flash sale for 2.2.2020 BANGKOK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sindhorn Midtown, located in the heart of...
PR Newswire Asia Also reported by •Daily Star

Green revolution

Green revolutionWhat started 10 years ago on the Bhavan's College campus in Andheri as a simple effort to connect youngsters with nature has emerged into a massive festival....
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.