Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Callum McGregor welcomes competition Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move

BBC News Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Callum McGregor believes new signings like Ismaila Soro can help Celtic stave off complacency in the second half of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Callum McGregor sends warning to Ismaila Soro as Celtic star vows to fight for jersey

Callum McGregor sends warning to Ismaila Soro as Celtic star vows to fight for jerseyMcGregor insists he won’t be stepping aside willingly as the Ivorian closes in on a move to the champions.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

scotnews_edits

scotnews_edits Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move - BBC Sport https://t.co/CNdzdLcgjI ➜… https://t.co/HIgU3onU1n 1 week ago

andrewlone28

andrew lone RT @BBCSportScot: Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move... ✍️ Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/mHokU23lKD h… 1 week ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move... ✍️ Read more here ➡️… https://t.co/sUVj3W7sHD 1 week ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move... ✍️ Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/mHokU2kX9d h… 1 week ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move... ✍️ Read more here ➡️… https://t.co/QH4fuWUkR8 1 week ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Callum McGregor welcomes competition Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move https://t.co/O2xJVso0dP 1 week ago

CelticFNH

Celtic News Hound Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/N5K9sMlo9v 1 week ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Callum McGregor welcomes competition to Celtic squad as Ismaila Soro prepares to join - https://t.co/iafqNMPtmg… https://t.co/6HHc8OsTEQ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.