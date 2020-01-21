Global  

Drunk McDonald's customer eating breakfast bagel has knife confiscated by police officer

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Officer managed to remove the kitchen knife from Jake King's pocket just after 7.
LeicesterPolFed

Leicestershire Police Federation A quick-thinking police officer took a large kitchen knife from the coat pocket of a drunken customer who was tucki… https://t.co/EGU49Fdv28 19 hours ago

ChrisHarper93

Christopher Harper We've all done it. Had a few bevvies, got slashed then got the munchies. And decided to take a knife into McDona… https://t.co/06ReKxEGfu 2 days ago

leicslive

LeicestershireLive RT @isaacashe: LPT: Don't take a knife with you for breakfast at McDonald's https://t.co/hKTlkBtv76 2 days ago

isaacashe

Isaac Ashe LPT: Don't take a knife with you for breakfast at McDonald's https://t.co/hKTlkBtv76 2 days ago

