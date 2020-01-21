New porridge cafe Morridge to replace Druckers in Birmingham city centre Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Porridge cafe Morridge is moving into the former Druckers cafe at the corner of the Great Western Arcade. Porridge cafe Morridge is moving into the former Druckers cafe at the corner of the Great Western Arcade. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this