Network Rail probe over Northern and TransPennine routes

BBC News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The rail regulator says Network Rail's performance was not good enough in the north and central England.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced he is evaluating a proposal from Northern Rail on options for continuing its franchise.

Network Rail investigated for poor performance in northern England

'It simply isn't good enough and on behalf of the rail industry, I'd like to apologise. We have let you down' – Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive
