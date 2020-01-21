Love Island first look - things get tense between Rebecca and Shaughna

entertainment.ie There's a lot of fallout from last night's recoupling #loveisland https://t.co/lRH1ongksf 3 hours ago entertainment.ie "She needs to f**king toughen up then" - lol, Shaughna #loveisland https://t.co/lRH1ongksf 6 hours ago Ashley Look, I’ll be honest, I’ve binged an ungodly amount of Love Island Australia within the last 12 hours. Am I plannin… https://t.co/DcKDIAzYXU 6 hours ago Zoë Hooper Love Island's first look when Luke confronts Mike looking spicyyyyy 8 hours ago entertainment.ie Confrontations and tears aplenty #loveisland #getstuckin @JustEatIE https://t.co/lRH1omYJ3F 8 hours ago Régine Filange Mike is doing a LOTTT ewwww Why are all the blacks this season falling my hand 😭😭😭 FIRST LOOK: After the recoupl… https://t.co/m0gVyAq1kl 8 hours ago TAHMINA BEGUM FIRST LOOK: After the recoupling tensions run high! | Love Island Series 6 https://t.co/O6lM4UCR8D via @YouTube 9 hours ago Connagh with a G groupie MIKE PLAYING GAMES MAIS LEANNE TELLEMENT BÊTE DE NE PAS LAVOIR EXPOSED #LoveIsland FIRST LOOK: After the recoupli… https://t.co/fxvGMb7gwc 9 hours ago