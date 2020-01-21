Global  

Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race after gay bar rally and fiery Mumsnet trans row

PinkNews Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Jess Phillips has withdrawn from the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. The outspoken feminist confirmed on Tuesday that she would not continue in the race, after trailing behind frontrunners Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey. Jess Phillips: The person to unite the country ‘isn’t me’. In a...
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Jess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contest

Jess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contest 02:27

 Jess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contest

Recent related videos from verified sources

Keir Starmer says he can unite Labour after gaining backing from Usdaw union [Video]Keir Starmer says he can unite Labour after gaining backing from Usdaw union

Labour candidate Sir Keir Starmer visits Usdaw HQ in Wilmslow after the union gave him its backing in the leadership race. He also said Jess Phillips was 'brave' to put her name into the leadership..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

The Labour leadership timeline [Video]The Labour leadership timeline

With Clive Lewis and Jess Phillips now out of the leadership race, who will be the next leader of the Labour Party? Take a look at the timeline so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emily Thornberry breaks silence on Jess Phillips quitting Labour leadership race

Emily Thornberry breaks silence on Jess Phillips quitting Labour leadership raceMs Phillips has pulled out of the Labour leadership race, saying the party needs a candidate that can unite all parts of the movement
Tamworth Herald

Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race after failing to win backing from unions

Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race after failing to win backing from unionsSir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry are the remaining candidates in the race.
Daily Record

