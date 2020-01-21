Elia Caprile: Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper on three-and-a-half-year deal

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.



