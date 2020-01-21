Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elia Caprile: Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper on three-and-a-half-year deal

BBC Local News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Libya conflict: UN proposes ceasefire monitor [Video]Libya conflict: UN proposes ceasefire monitor

Haftar did not sign up to ceasefire deal in Moscow but agreed to comply with terms ahead of talks in Berlin.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ian Poveda: Leeds United sign Manchester City winger on four-and-a-half-year deal

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Leeds United sign Manchester City winger Ian Poveda on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
BBC Local News

Jean-Kevin Augustin: Leeds United sign France starlet on loan from RB Leipzig

Leeds have finally managed to bring a new striker to Elland Road with Jean-Kevin Augustin joining on loan from RB Leipzig. The France starlet, who has been...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.