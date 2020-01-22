Global  

Brexit: SNP makes last-ditch bid to stop Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal bill becoming law

Independent Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Brexit legislation reaches final day of tortuous passage through parliament
Brexit: What happens next? [Video]Brexit: What happens next?

With Britain due to leave the European Union on January 31, we look at the next stages of Brexit and the key dates surrounding the country's relationship with Europe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Brexit: Welsh assembly to vote against Boris Johnson's bill

All three of the UK's devolved law-making bodies will have voted against the EU withdrawal agreement.
BBC News

Brexit: Boris Johnson suffers new Lords defeat over bid to to scrap protections for child refugees

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill has gone down to its fourth defeat in less than 24 hours in the House of Lords, as peers voted to approve Lord Dubs' amendment to...
Independent

