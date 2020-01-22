Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the launch of a UK-wide survey on early childhood at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum.

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the launch of a UK-wide survey on early childhood at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum.Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with a child as she visits MiniBrum, an interactive, child-sized world at Thinktank at Birmingham Science Museum.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Kate launches a national survey on early childhood

Kate launches a national survey on early childhood 03:58

 The Duchess of Cambridge had launched a national survey on early childhood as she visited Birmingham Science Museum on Tuesday to meet and play with young children. Kate described the early years development of children as life's most "crucial" moment for "future health and happiness". Report by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate dances with baby on Bradford visit [Video]Kate dances with baby on Bradford visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got involved with a session of the Older Yet Wiser project during a visit to Bradford. The project supports grandparents with child-caring responsibilities. As the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Kids Celebrate 'Happy Noon Year' At Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History [Video]Kids Celebrate 'Happy Noon Year' At Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History

Some area families got an early start on the annual NYE celebration!

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate launches childhood survey to help under-fives

BBC Local News: South East Wales -- The Duchess of Cambridge meets children in Birmingham to mark the launch of her "five big questions".
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.