Get ready, henny. RuPaul is hosting SNL for the very first time

PinkNews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
RuPaul is to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. The drag icon was announced as a guest host for the February 8 episode of the long-running NBC comedy show. Incredibly, it is RuPaul’s first time hosting SNL across his many, many years in the entertainment industry – despite Drag Race-themed skits in...
News video: Baby sees mom clearly for the first time after getting glasses

Baby sees mom clearly for the first time after getting glasses 00:56

 Touching footage of a US baby boy seeing clearly for the first time with his new glasses.

