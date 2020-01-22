John Barnes' incredible attack on Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle 'racism' row

On Twitter, the former Liverpool star, who also played for England, criticised the Good Morning Britain presenter.



Recent related news from verified sources Lisa Nandy brilliantly calls out Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle racism row - live on Good Morning Britain Nandy, who remains in the contest to lead the party after Jess Phillips quit on Tuesday, spoke out over Piers' criticism of the Duchess of Sussex

Tamworth Herald 1 day ago



Piers Morgan rages in intense row with Good Morning Britain guest over Meghan Markle 'racism' row Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimiu clashed with the controversial host over the ongoing royal family crisis and Meghan's treatment in the media

Hull Daily Mail 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this