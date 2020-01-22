|
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 after battle with rare form of dementia
|
|
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The actor and comedian, who had dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe's most-loved works, including Life Of Brian.
|
Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. The actor and comedian, who was diagnosed with dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe's most-loved works.
|
