Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 after battle with rare form of dementia

Daily Record Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 after battle with rare form of dementiaThe actor and comedian, who had dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe's most-loved works, including Life Of Brian.
News video: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 01:11

 Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. The actor and comedian, who was diagnosed with dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe's most-loved works.

