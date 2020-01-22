Global  

Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- The Wigan MP receives backing from Chinese for Labour, meaning she joins Sir Keir in the final round.
Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings [Video]Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Contenders in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader have called for unity despite jostling for position in the first hustings of the campaign. The event in Liverpool saw the major..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Keir Starmer nominated for Labour leadership by Usdaw union in major blow to Jess Phillips

Shadow Brexit secretary is first hopeful to make it onto final ballot paper in race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn
Independent

Labour leadership: Deadline for voter registration looms, as new poll puts Starmer ahead of Long-Bailey

New YouGov poll says 63 per cent of Labour members would back shadow Brexit secretary in final round
Independent

JimmyinCyber

Jimmy in Cyber Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot after Chinese for Labour announced it was supporting her....… https://t.co/7kKSPD597g 2 hours ago

Phil_Jones01

Phil Jones 🌍❤️ Nandy, who joins Keir Starmer in making it through the nominations process, said: “As someone of mixed heritage, I’… https://t.co/WJZpl3mWGi 2 hours ago

BrackPolitics

PB Politics RT @MrsJCotton: Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot https://t.co/zinoLV033Q 2 hours ago

UKBubbIe

Westminster Bubble Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot https://t.co/P0qE2Vl3WP https://t.co/PCl1PJnVWY 3 hours ago

MrsJCotton

Mrs J Cotton Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot https://t.co/zinoLV033Q 3 hours ago

martinoggie

Martin BBC News - Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot https://t.co/zgR1mrSKn9 Any luck yet… https://t.co/I0gup19PXO 3 hours ago

JamesIsherwoo15

James Isherwood Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot. As a Tory, Lisa is the Labour candidate I fear most. Genui… https://t.co/wDzJSaUNOx 3 hours ago

JamesIsherwoo15

James Isherwood Labour leadership: Nandy joins Starmer on final ballot https://t.co/XkAKdVy0Ku 3 hours ago

