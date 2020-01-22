Terry Jones: When Bafta honoured the Monty Python star

Andrew Reeve 🦇❄🇪🇺 One of the best things on telly I have ever seen is this beautiful moment when Terry Jones awards his friend Michae… https://t.co/7L0DQ6j1CY 5 hours ago Daniel Heard Very sad to hear Terry Jones has passed away. I was lucky enough to be there that night @BAFTACymru when he receive… https://t.co/USg9swSRQD 8 hours ago Seongyong Cho RT @DrDSM: My main memory of Terry Jones comes from when my dad and I attended the opening of the UK’s first ever IMAX cinema in the late 9… 8 hours ago Daniel Martin My main memory of Terry Jones comes from when my dad and I attended the opening of the UK’s first ever IMAX cinema… https://t.co/2bs6jhdTMZ 8 hours ago