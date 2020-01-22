Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Terry Jones: When Bafta honoured the Monty Python star

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North West Wales -- Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at the age of 77 after being diagnosed with dementia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 01:11

 Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. The actor and comedian, who was diagnosed with dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe's most-loved works.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Terry Jones death: Monty Python star dies, aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said.
Independent

Terry Jones Dead - 'Monty Python' Co-Founder Dies at 77

Terry Jones, the co-founder of Monty Python, passed away at the age of 77. He was also a beloved comedian, screenwriter, and film director throughout his...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrewreeveart

Andrew Reeve 🦇❄🇪🇺 One of the best things on telly I have ever seen is this beautiful moment when Terry Jones awards his friend Michae… https://t.co/7L0DQ6j1CY 5 hours ago

heardthenews_

Daniel Heard Very sad to hear Terry Jones has passed away. I was lucky enough to be there that night @BAFTACymru when he receive… https://t.co/USg9swSRQD 8 hours ago

kaist455

Seongyong Cho RT @DrDSM: My main memory of Terry Jones comes from when my dad and I attended the opening of the UK’s first ever IMAX cinema in the late 9… 8 hours ago

DrDSM

Daniel Martin My main memory of Terry Jones comes from when my dad and I attended the opening of the UK’s first ever IMAX cinema… https://t.co/2bs6jhdTMZ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.