Dianne Walker RT @Imeldaflattery: Wuhan has a larger population than London. In just under two hours it will go into partial lockdown. No flights, trains… 2 hours ago Fredo 🇵🇭 RT @DanSantos8: @RonanInManila In light of their mismanagement of the SARS outbreak in 2002 & 2003, China is under intense int'l scrutiny a… 3 hours ago Dan Santos @RonanInManila In light of their mismanagement of the SARS outbreak in 2002 & 2003, China is under intense int'l sc… https://t.co/FGqFBxdAwb 3 hours ago News Nation #BREAKING | China suspends all public transport, including flights in and out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the corona… https://t.co/7IMHDypA1I 5 hours ago Anonymous Punjab RT @MailOnline: Wuhan placed under quarantine for deadly coronavirus halts all travel in AND out of the city as the disease MUTATES https:/… 6 hours ago W. Wuhan under effective quarantine// China halts flights and trains out of Wuhan as WHO extends talks https://t.co/pDzlZqhTvp 6 hours ago Connor Jackson 🕊☮️ Let me put this into context. What I’m saying is that Canada should restrict incoming flights from China in case th… https://t.co/GNwbcGvOeG 7 hours ago Imelda Flattery Wuhan has a larger population than London. In just under two hours it will go into partial lockdown. No flights, tr… https://t.co/dianhcmuUG 8 hours ago