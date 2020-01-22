Global  

Hallam Hope: Swindon Town sign forward from Carlisle United on 18-month deal

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Swindon Town sign forward Hallam Hope from League Two rivals Carlisle United on an 18-month deal.
Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Kioso: Luton Town sign Hartlepool United defender for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Championship strugglers Luton Town sign Hartlepool United defender Peter Kioso for an undisclosed fee.
BBC Local News

Rarmani Edmonds-Green: Swindon Town sign Huddersfield Town defender on loan

BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Swindon Town sign Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan until the end of the season.
BBC Local News

Tweets about this

NicksSmith69

Nick Smith RT @_BenWills: Breaking: Carlisle United recall Hallam Hope from his permanent deal at Swindon Town. #STFC 15 minutes ago

TheShoeArmy1897

The Shoe Army RT @d3d4football: Swindon Town are close to agreeing a deal with Carlisle for forward Hallam Hope #STFC #cufc 22 minutes ago

realterryo

Real Terryo Hallam Hope Carlisle United - Swindon Town Undisclosed via 24liveblog https://t.co/41snIigXbd 33 minutes ago

Robert_LWOS

Robert Deininger #SwindonTown Sign Hallam Hope on a Permanent Deal as Jerry Yates Is Recalled by #Rotherham https://t.co/3C44nA1RkK via @lastwordfc 41 minutes ago

Robert_LWOS

Robert Deininger RT @lastwordonsport: Swindon Town Sign Hallam Hope on a Permanent Deal as Jerry Yates Is Recalled by Rotherham - https://t.co/dtR1a0yrIT 43 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Swindon #Town Sign Hallam Hope on a Permanent Deal as Jerry Yates Is Recalled by Rotherham - Last Word On Football… https://t.co/FwVDcB6Qq8 50 minutes ago

transfers_lwos

FTN: Football Transfer News One in, one out at Swindon https://t.co/NZXw6pmDi8 #stfc #swindon #EFL #LWOS #TransferTalk 58 minutes ago

LastWordFC

Last Word On Football Swindon Town have signed Hallam Hope. https://t.co/KF0GZ5XDID 1 hour ago

