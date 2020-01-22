Global  

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill one step away from being finalised after completing passage through parliament

Independent Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Hard-fought EU withdrawal legislation now needs only Royal Assent to become law, clearing path for Brexit on 31 January
Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords [Video]Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords

The Government has suffered a fourth defeat in the Lords over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as peers backed a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK...

Brexit: What happens next? [Video]Brexit: What happens next?

With Britain due to leave the European Union on January 31, we look at the next stages of Brexit and the key dates surrounding the country's relationship with Europe.

Brexit: SNP makes last-ditch bid to stop Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal bill becoming law

Brexit legislation reaches final day of tortuous passage through parliament
Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans hit a hurdle Monday when Parliament’s upper chamber told the government to give European...
