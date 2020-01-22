Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey declares unequivocally that trans women are women and backs self-ID
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey has told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that trans women are woman and the law should allow trans people to self-identify their gender. “Do you believe trans women are women?” Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor, asked Long-Bailey in a January 22...
