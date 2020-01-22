Global  

Brexit deal set for Royal Assent after peers bow to MPs’ will

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has cleared its final parliamentary hurdle, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU with a pact in place at the end of the month.
