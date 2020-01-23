Global  

EU issues a warning to Boris Johnson over goods checks on Irish Sea

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The EU has warned Boris Johnson of "sanctions" if he fails to implement controversial goods checks in the Irish Sea after Brexit, opening up a fresh potential clash with the UK.
Brexit: EU threatens Boris Johnson with 'sanctions' if he fails to implement controversial Irish sea goods checks

UK could be fined by the European Court of Justice which - to the likely fury of Tory MPs – will retain the power if there is 'any backsliding'
Independent

Barnier rubbishes Boris Johnson's claim that there won't be a border in Irish Sea

Barnier rubbishes Boris Johnson's claim that there won't be a border in Irish SeaThere will be a border in the Irish Sea under the Brexit deal negotiated by Boris Johnson, the EU's chief negotiator has said.
Belfast Telegraph

