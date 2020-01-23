Global  

Australian Open: Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in second round

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Heather Watson misses out on a place in the Australian Open third round, going down to Belgium's 16th seed Elise Mertens in a one-sided defeat.
