Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker John Bercow

BBC Local News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- The accusations against Mr Bercow by one of his most senior advisors are thought to centre around bullying.
John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message [Video]John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and..

Order! John Bercow's highlights from election night [Video]Order! John Bercow's highlights from election night

Former speaker of the House of Commons joined Sky News for our election coverage. Here is what he had to say.

Former Commons speaker John Bercow spent £1,003 on a taxi to Nottingham and back to give a speech

Former Commons speaker John Bercow spent £1,003 on a taxi to Nottingham and back to give a speechHe was advised it was safer than taking a train
John Bercow: Formal complaint lodged against former Commons Speaker

The accusations against Mr Bercow by one of his most senior advisors are thought to centre around bullying.
