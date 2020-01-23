Global  

Dog breeder who sold mutilated pets to Little Mix, Premier League and Geordie Shore stars spared jail

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Dog breeder who sold mutilated pets to Little Mix, Premier League and Geordie Shore stars spared jailSimon Davis, 34, subjected American Bulldogs to painful cosmetic procedures before selling them on to high-profile customers including Little Mix star Leigh-Ann Pinnock.
