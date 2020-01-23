Global  

UFC: Wales Jack Shore to fight Geraldo de Freitas in London

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Welshman Jack Shore's second fight for UFC will be against Brazilian opponent Geraldo de Freitas at London's 02 arena in March.
UFC: Wales’ Jack Marshman to face Kevin Holland in London

Wales' Jack Marshman will hope to get back to winning ways when he takes on America's Kevin Holland in London on Saturday, 21 March.
BBC News


