UFC: Wales Jack Shore to fight Geraldo de Freitas in London

Welshman Jack Shore's second fight for UFC will be against Brazilian opponent Geraldo de Freitas at London's 02 arena in March.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources UFC: Wales’ Jack Marshman to face Kevin Holland in London Wales' Jack Marshman will hope to get back to winning ways when he takes on America's Kevin Holland in London on Saturday, 21 March.

BBC News 2 days ago





Tweets about this