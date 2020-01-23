Global  

Alleged UDA members ordered to pay £120k following National Crime Agency investigation

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Alleged members of the South East Antrim UDA have been ordered to pay £120,000 following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
