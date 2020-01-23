Cheshire Live - Ellesmere Port Morrisons is to axe around 3,000 roles across its stores as part of a restructure https://t.co/HitL34XxhP 37 minutes ago

Cheshire Live Morrisons is to axe around 3,000 roles across its stores as part of a restructure https://t.co/H09SLyttBP 1 hour ago

Graham Chester RT @LBCNews: Morrisons is to axe around 3,000 managerial roles across its stores as part of a restructure which will see it create more sho… 1 hour ago

Bloomberg Australia Morrisons is cutting thousands of managerial roles from its grocery stores across the U.K. in favor of more shop-fl… https://t.co/GYLYwEHgWs 2 hours ago

The Scotsman Morrisons supermarket to cut 3,000 management jobs across country https://t.co/XkgHv72WXZ 2 hours ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Morrisons to axe 3,000 jobs across the UK: https://t.co/61wygUPsgV #Morrisons 2 hours ago

Michounette #FBPE RT @lozrodgers: WTG MORRISONS Morrisons to cut 3,000 jobs in major restructuring https://t.co/5GOemdTOHC Sent via @updayUK 2 hours ago