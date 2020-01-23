Global  

China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland tested for coronavirus

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A small number of patients are being monitored for the virus which has killed 17 people in China.
News video: China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 01:11

 China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARS

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARSPhoto by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Scientists think the new virus spreading rapidly through Central China first became capable of infecting humans at the...
China's mask makers cancel holidays, jack up wages as new virus spurs frenzied demand

Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for a national holiday, promising workers up to four times their normal wages as consumers emptied...
fionacamwriter

Fiona Cameron RT @Gjallarhornet: #Coronavirus: First #UK patients being treated for suspected deadly virus after travelling from #China https://t.co/63… 23 seconds ago

toffolir

Ricardo Toffoli Four patients 'being tested for suspected coronavirus in Scotland' https://t.co/4sZuQJ3tG5 28 seconds ago

ZeroBabyBam

😇 รีรี (ทวีต) RT @kennaoshi: First UK patients being treated for suspected coronavirus after travelling from China https://t.co/SO8l2Ya37H 1 minute ago

Adaya77

Adaya77 RT @DJSiri: First UK patients being treated for suspected coronavirus after travelling from China https://t.co/BXjLNWRju2 Four people in S… 1 minute ago

previouslife17

The Marchioness Four people in UK hospital with suspected coronavirus after flying in from China https://t.co/z9oCPtZ7VK 2 minutes ago

KimTranor

Kim tranor RT @bobmca1: Fears coronavirus has hit UK as two patients hospitalised with flu-like symptoms after flying in from China https://t.co/jMNs… 3 minutes ago

kennaoshi

ㄎㄋㄕ👨‍🏫 First UK patients being treated for suspected coronavirus after travelling from China https://t.co/SO8l2Ya37H 4 minutes ago

DoDrive

DoDrive® Driving School China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland being tested 😲 #news https://t.co/Werf2GhL14 5 minutes ago

