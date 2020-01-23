Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'A powerful message' - What Aston Villa have said about exciting Louie Barry transfer

Sutton Coldfield Observer Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
'A powerful message' - What Aston Villa have said about exciting Louie Barry transferAston Villa transfer news | Here's what Villa's academy manager had to say about the signing of Louie Barry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta 01:25

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Welcome home' - Aston Villa fans react to Louie Barry signing

'Welcome home' - Aston Villa fans react to Louie Barry signingAston Villa transfer news | Louie Barry has completed his move from Barcelona. Here's what Villa fans made of it.
Walsall Advertiser

Monaco reveal stance on Leicester City striker amid interest from Spurs and Aston Villa - reports

Monaco reveal stance on Leicester City striker amid interest from Spurs and Aston Villa - reportsLeicester City transfer news and rumours | The Foxes frontman is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side, and has been linked with a January move to Aston Villa...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverWalsall Advertiser

Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'A #powerful message' - What Aston Villa have said about exciting Louie Barry transfer - Birmingham Live… https://t.co/YW0Mm9hprH 2 minutes ago

lewis59453181

Lewis Murphy RT @AVFC_News: Villa's academy manager reckons that Louie Barry's transfer to the club is a 'powerful message.' It'll be heard in Sandwell… 19 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News 'A powerful message' - What Aston Villa have said about exciting Louie Barry transfer https://t.co/XvGtjL3fB6 https://t.co/IELVwTPzUN 1 hour ago

AVFC_News

Aston Villa News Villa's academy manager reckons that Louie Barry's transfer to the club is a 'powerful message.' It'll be heard in… https://t.co/pDRGrbMIfP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.