Church of England emphatically declares that sex is only for married, heterosexual couples

PinkNews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Church of England has declared that opposite-sex married couples are the only people who should be having sex in a newly released document. Bishops from the institution have doubled down on their stance on same-sex marriage and sex outside of marriage following the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that heterosexual...
News video: Church Of England Says Sex Is Only For Heterosexual Married Couples

Church Of England Says Sex Is Only For Heterosexual Married Couples 00:35

 The Church of England’s House of Bishops has clarified its position on sex among those in marriages and civil unions.

Northern Ireland's pro-LGBT church leaders want the right to marry gay couples too

Pro-LGBT+ churches in Northern Ireland have called for the right to marry same-sex couples to be extended to them. Civil weddings between people of the same sex...
PinkNews

PinkNews

PinkNews Church of England emphatically declares that***is only for married, heterosexual couples https://t.co/5R6683lrIr 2 hours ago

