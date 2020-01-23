Global  

Lena Waithe splits from wife Alana Mayo just two months after they married in secret

PinkNews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe has announced that she has split from her wife Alana Mayo just two months after they tied the knot. Waithe and Mayo confirmed the news in a joint statement released to PEOPLE. “After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said. “We have...
