China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland being tested

BBC Local News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Four suspected cases have respiratory problems and have been in China's Wuhan in the last 14 days.
News video: Doctors in protective clothing treat patients in Wuhan hospital during the coronavirus outbreak

Doctors in protective clothing treat patients in Wuhan hospital during the coronavirus outbreak 00:45

 Doctors were seen wearing protective clothing while treating patients at Wuhan Union Hospital on January 21.

China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland tested for coronavirus

A small number of patients are being monitored for the virus which has killed 17 people in China.
BBC News

China confirms 291 cases of new coronavirus as of January 20: state media

China confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 20, state media reported Tuesday.
Reuters

cj29933879

cj RT @day_one_noob: Four people in UK hospital with suspected coronavirus after flying in from China #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/Te1aN… 2 minutes ago

heatherdcoleman

heather coleman 🇨🇦 RT @Gjallarhornet: #Coronavirus: First #UK patients being treated for suspected deadly virus after travelling from #China https://t.co/63… 7 minutes ago

GregScheinert

greg scheinert RT @MarketSavant: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 25 As Beijing Confirms 830 Patients Infected 8 Chinese cities, more than 23 million people, e… 8 minutes ago

asaprosebassett

HALSEYS NEW ALBUM MANIC OUT NOW RT @BBCScotlandNews: Scottish coronavirus alert • Patients being tested in hospital • Currently believed to be four cases with possible sy… 16 minutes ago

ConservVoice

❌ Linda RT @pjpaton: FOURTEEN UK patients are tested for coronavirus: Suspected victims are taken into isolation after returning from Wuhan with fl… 25 minutes ago

pjpaton

peter paton FOURTEEN UK patients are tested for coronavirus: Suspected victims are taken into isolation after returning from Wu… https://t.co/YcxSNC7rd5 33 minutes ago

MarketSavant

Global Perspective Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 25 As Beijing Confirms 830 Patients Infected 8 Chinese cities, more than 23 million peo… https://t.co/0h1a9rxSbG 1 hour ago

seahawkfan704

Amber RT @danzu72: The WHO is saying all passengers on flights from China need to be checked. I'm thinking there should be NO flights from China.… 1 hour ago

