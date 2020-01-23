Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Drag Race season 12 cast has finally been RuVealed and they are everything

PinkNews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Drag Race season 12 cast is finally here, with 13 brand-new queens ready to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul has asked 13 brand new queens “to pledge allegiance to the drag” for Drag Race season 12. A mix of fashion, pageant, comedy and campy queens, the Drag Race season...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season [Video]Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 Promo Trailer HD - Disney + - Final Season Plot synopsis: Witness the end of the groundbreaking series... One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:03Published

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date [Video]‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date The show’s creator, Issa Rae, has said the new season will feature all the characters “leveling up.” Rae shared at the Television Critics Association..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 - Cast Revealed!

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 has been revealed! RuPaul announced the thirteen queens that will be competing in Season 12 of the long-running drag...
Just Jared

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner announces show

FANS of RuPaul’s Drag Race are in for a treat this March, when season nine champion Sasha Velour sashays into town.
The Argus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.