HS2 needs "total rethink" says Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant as Government auditors report its impossible to gauge total cost of project

Lichfield Mercury Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
HS2 needs total rethink says Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant as Government auditors report its impossible to gauge total cost of projectAlternatives to planned HS2 route must be considered says Michael Fabricant as it is revealed project cost could top £100billion.
