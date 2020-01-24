HS2 needs "total rethink" says Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant as Government auditors report its impossible to gauge total cost of project



Recent related news from verified sources Argonaut Resources shares surge after securing operational approval for Murdie Project Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has secured the approval of the environmental and operational plan for its Murdie Project from the South Australian Government....

Proactive Investors 5 hours ago



88 Energy raises A$5mln ahead of Charlie well programme 88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) has raised A$5mln of new capital ahead of next months drill programme at the Charlie appraisal well. The explorer, in a statement, said...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this