Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas extradition refusal 'wrong'

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Andreas Leadsom says the decision by the US government to not extradite Anne Sacoolas "must be changed".



US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving. Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat's wife The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the..

Recent related news from verified sources Harry Dunn crash: US turns down extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, family spokesperson says The US has turned down an extradition request for an American woman charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, a family spokesperson has...

Harry Dunn: US rejects UK extradition request The UK requested Anne Sacoolas's extradition "on charges of causing death by dangerous driving".

