Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas extradition refusal 'wrong'

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Andreas Leadsom says the decision by the US government to not extradite Anne Sacoolas "must be changed".
News video: U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife

 The United States has declined Britain's request for the extradition of a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash last year that killed a British teenager, the State Department said on Thursday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case [Video]US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife [Video]Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the..

Harry Dunn crash: US turns down extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, family spokesperson says

The US has turned down an extradition request for an American woman charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, a family spokesperson has...
Independent

Harry Dunn: US rejects UK extradition request

The UK requested Anne Sacoolas's extradition "on charges of causing death by dangerous driving".
BBC News

