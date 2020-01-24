Michael Sollbauer: Barnsley sign Austrian defender from Wolfsberger AC

Robert Deininger RT @Robert_LWOS: #Barnsley Sign Defender Michael Sollbauer From #Wolfsberger for an Undisclosed Fee https://t.co/5Q9vxCqYeL via @lastwordf… 5 days ago

Dale Ventham 🖥 RT @LastWordFC: Some Europa League experience for Barnsley https://t.co/1Usnwfnlh0 5 days ago

Robert Deininger #Barnsley Sign Defender Michael Sollbauer From #Wolfsberger for an Undisclosed Fee https://t.co/5Q9vxCqYeL via @lastwordfc by @creamer1907 5 days ago

Last Word On Football Some Europa League experience for Barnsley https://t.co/1Usnwfnlh0 5 days ago

Leigh Allsopp RT @footballheaven: Could Barnsley be about to sign a 29-year-old defender? Gerhard Struber talks Michael Sollbauer, and trusting his play… 6 days ago

Football Heaven Could Barnsley be about to sign a 29-year-old defender? Gerhard Struber talks Michael Sollbauer, and trusting his… https://t.co/A94ifY2I4H 6 days ago

Adem Kaya RT @SeanSDAL: 📝 Confirmed: Michael Sollbauer will sign for #Barnsley subject to passing the medical that will take place tomorrow afterno… 1 week ago