Michael Sollbauer: Barnsley sign Austrian defender from Wolfsberger AC

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Barnsley sign Austrian centre-back Michael Sollbauer for an undisclosed fee from boss Gerhard Struber's old club Wolfsberger AC.
