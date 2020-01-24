Global  

Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas extradition refusal 'wrong'

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Andreas Leadsom says the decision by the US to not extradite Anne Sacoolas "must be changed".
News video: U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife

U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife 01:10

 The United States has declined Britain's request for the extradition of a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash last year that killed a British teenager, the State Department said on Thursday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case [Video]US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife [Video]Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

America rejects extradition request for woman charged over death of Harry Dunn

America rejects extradition request for woman charged over death of Harry DunnAnne Sacoolas has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but the wife of a US spy fled to the US and is claiming diplomatic immunity.
Daily Record Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comIndependentBBC News

UK foreign minister rebukes US over extradition refusal

Harry Dunn's family wants to continue fight to have diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas brought to the UK.
Al Jazeera


