British Steel: Jingye deal could mean 500 job cuts, unions say

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Humberside -- About 10% of the workforce could be axed if the firm is bought by China's Jingye, three unions say.
British Steel: Up to 500 job losses expected despite Chinese firm Jingye agreeing takeover deal

£1.2bn rescue deal is best option for workers, say union bosses
Independent Also reported by •Grimsby TelegraphFT.com

China's Jingye, British Steel unions agree to up to 500 job cuts

UK trade unions have reached a deal with China's Jingye Group about its provisional deal to buy British Steel, acknowledging that up to 500 jobs will go in...
Reuters India


