Welsh patient among 14 people in UK tested for deadly Chinese coronavirus

Wales Online Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Welsh patient among 14 people in UK tested for deadly Chinese coronavirusPublic Health Wales says there are proportionate, precautionary measures in place in case of an outbreak
News video: Coronavirus: Around 10 cities under lockdown in China, atleast 25 dead & over 800 infected|Oneindia

Coronavirus: Around 10 cities under lockdown in China, atleast 25 dead & over 800 infected|Oneindia 02:38

 THE MENACE OF NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN CORONAVIRUS HAS LEFT PEOPLE IN CHINA TERRIFIED AS ATLEAST 25 PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND OVER 800 HAVE BEEN INFECTED BY THE DEADLY VIRUS. CHINA HAS LOCKED DOWN ATLEAST 10 CITIES TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS. CITIES HAVE CUT DOWN ALL TRANPORT AND EVEN SHUT THEIR RIVER...

43 People Are Being Medically Monitored After Coming In Contact With US Coronavirus Patient [Video]43 People Are Being Medically Monitored After Coming In Contact With US Coronavirus Patient

43 people are being closely monitored following contact with the sole US sufferer of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms [Video]Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms

Looking to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials in Alameda County have tested several people for possible symptoms. Meanwhile, passengers arriving at SFO from Wuhan, China are still..

Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have confirmed the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the US. It goes about the patient,...
PRAVDA Also reported by •IndiaTimes USATODAY.com Al Jazeera

Stocks are sinking on fears of the deadly virus in China — 'Markets are worried about this spreading to more cities'

Stocks are sinking on fears of the deadly virus in China — 'Markets are worried about this spreading to more cities'** · *Global stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors braced for coronavirus to spread as hundreds of millions of people travel across Asia to celebrate...
Business Insider

