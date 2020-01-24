Dedfrydu dynes rannodd llun honedig o lofrudd Bulger Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dynes o Sir Gâr wnaeth rannu llun honedig o un o lofruddwyr James Bulger ar Facebook wedi osgoi carchar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this