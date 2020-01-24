Global  

Coronavirus cases in the UK 'highly likely' as five are tested for disease in Scotland

Daily Record Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases in the UK 'highly likely' as five are tested for disease in ScotlandProfessor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director at Public Health England, said it was “highly likely” that cases will be seen in the UK.
