Coronavirus cases in the UK 'highly likely' as five are tested for disease in Scotland

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing." The first two cases were...
With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..