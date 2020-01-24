Coronavirus cases in the UK 'highly likely' as five are tested for disease in Scotland



Recent related videos from verified sources WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:11Published 8 hours ago Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Noble Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dyadic, citing potential for its C1 technology to fight deadly coronavirus Noble Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and an $11 price target for Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI), noting that the company’s...

Proactive Investors 2 days ago



U.S. CDC says no new cases of coronavirus since last update The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there had been no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States since its...

Reuters 4 days ago



